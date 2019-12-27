Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $747.19 on Wednesday. Atrion has a 52-week low of $675.34 and a 52-week high of $948.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $721.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $777.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.14.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Emile A. Battat bought 1,000 shares of Atrion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $686.25 per share, for a total transaction of $686,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 148,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,026,846.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.47, for a total value of $197,077.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,157,830.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 186,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,652,000 after purchasing an additional 53,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atrion by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Atrion by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Atrion by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atrion by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

