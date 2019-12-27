Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Compass Point lowered Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

AINV opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.11. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $70.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $42,932.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,299.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AINV. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the third quarter worth about $738,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 3,528.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 21,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the period. 39.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

