Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) to Sell

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.87 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.02 million. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

