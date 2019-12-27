Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,469.93.

GOOG stock opened at $1,360.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,325.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,218.56. The company has a market capitalization of $930.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $997.00 and a 12 month high of $1,365.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 144,877 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $7,291,659.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,220.75, for a total transaction of $1,953,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,917,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,062 shares of company stock valued at $118,961,603 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44.4% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

