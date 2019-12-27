Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) will post $2.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $2.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $10.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $10.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 527.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. UBS Group set a $495.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $489.53.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 8,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.23, for a total transaction of $3,638,628.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,678.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,152 shares of company stock valued at $36,076,988. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 94.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $439.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.08. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $329.86 and a 1-year high of $454.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $441.52 and a 200 day moving average of $404.59.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

