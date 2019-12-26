Analysts Set Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Target Price at $28.04

Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.04.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMB. Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.60 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $23.76. 2,516,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,822,886. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,233,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $567,345,000 after buying an additional 14,547,225 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,503,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,323 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,065,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,781,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,198,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.