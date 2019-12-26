Brokerages Anticipate Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.03. Evolent Health posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Evolent Health.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $220.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVH shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.15 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

Evolent Health stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.80. 754,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, President Seth Blackley purchased 14,749 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $98,523.32. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.