Brokerages Expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) to Announce $2.26 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) to post earnings per share of $2.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24. Zimmer Biomet posted earnings of $2.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year earnings of $7.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $7.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $8.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Swann raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.86.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.98. The company had a trading volume of 18,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,500. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $97.30 and a 12 month high of $151.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

In related news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 240.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

