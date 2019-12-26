Analysts Anticipate Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Equities analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 102.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,239,000 after purchasing an additional 642,499 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,370 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 941,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after buying an additional 38,190 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 123.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 38,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 516,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,796,000 after acquiring an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $31.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average of $30.77. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

