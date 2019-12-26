Analysts Anticipate AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. AppFolio posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. AppFolio had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APPF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

In related news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 15,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total value of $1,493,060.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 3,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $365,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,517 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,311. 42.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in AppFolio by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 186,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,048,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 3.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AppFolio stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.75. 1,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,709. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.75. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $54.51 and a 12 month high of $116.98.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

