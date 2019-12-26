Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 460.43 ($6.06).

Several analysts recently commented on ASCL shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.18) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 568 ($7.47) and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of ASCL stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 388.40 ($5.11). 117,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Ascential has a 12-month low of GBX 317.76 ($4.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 418 ($5.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 343.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 363.67.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

