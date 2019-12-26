$1.84 Million in Sales Expected for Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) to post $1.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the lowest is $630,000.00. Fate Therapeutics reported sales of $1.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $9.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $10.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.73 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $12.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 900.24% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on FATE. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.65.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 21,017 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $303,485.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $145,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,417 shares of company stock worth $1,040,899 over the last three months. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 43,680.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 72.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 257.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,691. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.86. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

