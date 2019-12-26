National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTIOF shares. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,237. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.28.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

