Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives $77.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.63.

Several brokerages have commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,223,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,074,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,910 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 268.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,219,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,192 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,925,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,300 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $77,513,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,998,000 after buying an additional 1,050,036 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.21. 5,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,370. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $43.24 and a 1 year high of $78.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.89% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

