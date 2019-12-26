$67.51 Million in Sales Expected for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will report $67.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.60 million and the lowest is $67.42 million. Radware posted sales of $63.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full year sales of $252.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $252.13 million to $252.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $274.87 million, with estimates ranging from $274.74 million to $275.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Radware.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $62.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RDWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Radware by 324.2% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Radware in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Radware by 127.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Radware during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDWR traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.67. 8,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,171. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. Radware has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radware (RDWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.