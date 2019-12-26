Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on KSS. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.00. 91,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,090. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $75.91.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 582.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,865,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 13.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,977,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,520,000 after buying an additional 949,985 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 21.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,495,000 after buying an additional 808,197 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1,843.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 765,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,025,000 after buying an additional 726,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $28,300,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.