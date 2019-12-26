Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $16.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

In related news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $39,102.25. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $303,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,444.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,593 shares of company stock valued at $3,753,041. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 842.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 36,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,158. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.31 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.