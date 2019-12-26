Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) Receives $10.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Williams Capital downgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Williams Financial Group lowered Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE:JAG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,919. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.04. Jagged Peak Energy has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $150.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Jagged Peak Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert William Howard sold 140,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $1,089,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,870,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,552,062.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,000 shares of company stock worth $3,315,200 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1,237.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 38,525 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 478.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,270,397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,786 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jagged Peak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277,910 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 118,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jagged Peak Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

