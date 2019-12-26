GlobalBoost-Y Trading Up 21.9% Over Last 7 Days (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $347,852.00 and $4,815.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,359.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.57 or 0.01746818 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $192.12 or 0.02610161 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00556320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011309 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00624015 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00061852 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022710 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00382376 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 21,377,808 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

