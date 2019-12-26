BitcoinZ 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,276.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Graviex, Exmo and Trade Satoshi. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $577,581.00 and approximately $2,276.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00382376 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00071022 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00088149 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000374 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 5,974,735,214 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, Exmo, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTCZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.