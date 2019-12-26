RChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $396.00 (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last seven days, RChain has traded down 31.1% against the dollar. RChain has a total market capitalization of $8.47 million and $396.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, BitMart, ChaoEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00182270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.01229514 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00118853 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain launched on December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

RChain Token Trading

RChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, AirSwap, BitMart, Kucoin, Bilaxy, ChaoEX, IDEX and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

