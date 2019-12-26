EOSDT (EOSDT) Hits Market Cap of $1.80 Million

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One EOSDT token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00013553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Bancor Network. In the last week, EOSDT has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $7,222.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00182270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.01229514 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00118853 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s total supply is 5,402,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,413 tokens. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com

Buying and Selling EOSDT

EOSDT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

