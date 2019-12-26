Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading Up 2.3% This Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $367,191.00 and approximately $248,931.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, OKEx, HADAX and CoinTiger.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,359.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.57 or 0.01746818 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.12 or 0.02610161 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00556320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011309 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00624015 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00061852 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022710 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00382376 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank, BiteBTC, HADAX and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

