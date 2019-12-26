Ankr Market Capitalization Reaches $6.56 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Hotbit, Sistemkoin and BitMax. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $6.56 million and $1.14 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.30 or 0.05927756 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029538 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001849 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023411 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com . Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Sistemkoin, Hotbit, CoinExchange, Coinsuper, ABCC, Bgogo, IDEX, Bittrex, BitMax, Coinall, Binance DEX, Coinone, Bitinka, Bilaxy, KuCoin, Upbit and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ANKRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.