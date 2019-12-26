YEE Price Tops $0.0009 (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. In the last week, YEE has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One YEE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Huobi, FCoin and CoinTiger. YEE has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $183,252.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.30 or 0.05927756 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029538 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001849 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023411 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE (YEE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Huobi, DEx.top, FCoin, ABCC, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

