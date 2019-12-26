Own (CHX) Trading 33.7% Higher Over Last Week

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last seven days, Own has traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Own has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $451,384.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Own token can now be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00182270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.01229514 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00118853 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Own

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. Own’s official website is weown.com . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Own’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Own using one of the exchanges listed above.

