CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. CustomContractNetwork has a total market capitalization of $6,253.00 and $1.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 112.3% higher against the dollar. One CustomContractNetwork token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, STEX and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00556320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011309 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008880 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000488 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 tokens. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

