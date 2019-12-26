ZrCoin Hits Market Cap of $6.42 Million (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $27,886.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00019041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,602 tokens. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

