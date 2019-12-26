Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Smart Global (SGH)

Smart Global (NASDAQ: SGH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/26/2019 – Smart Global was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

12/20/2019 – Smart Global had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Smart Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Smart Global had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Smart Global was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/5/2019 – Smart Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

12/5/2019 – Smart Global was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/13/2019 – Smart Global is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2019 – Smart Global was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/29/2019 – Smart Global was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

SGH stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.60. 13,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,564. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $38.44. The company has a market capitalization of $910.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.30 million. Smart Global had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Smart Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Smart Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in Smart Global by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

