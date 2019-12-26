BOMB Reaches Market Cap of $676,316.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. One BOMB token can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00009645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $676,316.00 and approximately $36,335.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00062209 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00083942 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000823 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00074409 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,355.21 or 0.99912358 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002127 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 955,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 954,618 tokens. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

