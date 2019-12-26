PKG Token (PKG) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, PKG Token has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. PKG Token has a total market capitalization of $59,935.00 and approximately $12,730.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PKG Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00182573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.01226924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025896 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00118824 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PKG Token Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 tokens. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg . PKG Token’s official website is pkgtoken.io

Buying and Selling PKG Token

PKG Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PKG Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PKG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

