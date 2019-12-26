ZMINE 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $196.00 (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, ZMINE has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZMINE has a market cap of $203,098.00 and approximately $196.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZMINE token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZMINE alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00048166 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00331760 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013589 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003579 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014672 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMN is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,945,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,576,254 tokens. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZMNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZMINE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZMINE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.