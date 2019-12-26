Hydro Protocol (HOT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8,213.00

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $8,213.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, OKEx and Bgogo. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bgogo, HADAX, Bancor Network, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

