$113.03 Million in Sales Expected for Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) will report $113.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.00 million. Harmonic reported sales of $113.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year sales of $393.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $392.70 million to $395.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $445.95 million, with estimates ranging from $438.30 million to $458.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $115.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.88 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of HLIT stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.17 million, a PE ratio of 260.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Harmonic has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $8.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97.

In other Harmonic news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 28,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $228,697.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,771.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 30,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,324.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,561 shares of company stock worth $2,418,947 in the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Harmonic by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 7.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,360 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter valued at $153,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

