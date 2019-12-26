$238.75 Million in Sales Expected for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) will announce $238.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $237.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $240.00 million. RingCentral reported sales of $188.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year sales of $887.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $877.40 million to $890.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $233.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.37 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, October 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on RingCentral from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RingCentral from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.39.

NYSE RNG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.30. 10,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.03. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $177.99. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,219.00 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $264,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,347.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $2,158,785.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,954,512.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,580 shares of company stock valued at $52,982,219 over the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 140.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in RingCentral by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

