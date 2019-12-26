Consensus Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Consensus has a market cap of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Consensus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Consensus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00062209 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00083942 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000823 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00074409 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,355.21 or 0.99912358 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002127 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Consensus

Consensus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Consensus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Consensus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.