Kind Ads Token Trading Up 7.4% This Week (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. Kind Ads Token has a total market capitalization of $31,552.00 and $2.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One Kind Ads Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Kind Ads Token Token Profile

Kind Ads Token’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,223,693 tokens. Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

Kind Ads Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kind Ads Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kind Ads Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

