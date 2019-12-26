Bitcoin Fast Achieves Market Cap of $81,505.00 (BTCF)

Bitcoin Fast (CURRENCY:BTCF) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Bitcoin Fast coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Fast has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Fast has a market cap of $81,505.00 and $1,028.00 worth of Bitcoin Fast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00062209 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00083942 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000823 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00074409 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,355.21 or 0.99912358 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002127 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Fast

Bitcoin Fast (CRYPTO:BTCF) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Fast’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,189,849 coins. Bitcoin Fast’s official Twitter account is @BitCoinFastTeam . The official website for Bitcoin Fast is bitcoinfast.co

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Fast

Bitcoin Fast can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Fast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Fast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Fast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

