Brokerages Set Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) Price Target at C$16.95

Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRG.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dream Global REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$16.79 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC downgraded shares of Dream Global REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$16.80 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Dream Global REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.79 price objective on shares of Dream Global REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Dream Global REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$16.50 to C$16.79 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

TSE:DRG.UN remained flat at $C$16.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. 630,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,609. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.78. Dream Global REIT has a 52-week low of C$11.58 and a 52-week high of C$16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.99.

Dream Global REIT is a real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 19.9 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Belgium.

