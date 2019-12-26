Analysts Expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to announce ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.06. Rite Aid posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RAD traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 438,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,896,573. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $823.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.67.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

