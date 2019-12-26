American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Receives $19.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,264. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.20%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

