$6.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

Equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) will announce sales of $6.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.16 billion. Flex reported sales of $6.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full year sales of $24.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.34 billion to $24.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $25.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.11 billion to $25.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.39. Flex had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLEX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $549,704.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 23,862 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $298,036.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,217,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,941. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 21.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flex by 18.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 24,091 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at $1,318,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Flex by 91.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Flex by 23.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,438,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,677 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.85. 1,075,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,601. Flex has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 71.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

