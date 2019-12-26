Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $380.30 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will report sales of $380.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $363.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $405.81 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $355.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $43.50 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RBA traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,447. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.77. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $44.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

