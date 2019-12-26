WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Receives $229.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $229.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price target on shares of WEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on WEX from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

In other WEX news, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $149,794.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,158.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,024 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in WEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 30.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.87. 2,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,143. WEX has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $221.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. WEX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $459.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEX will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

