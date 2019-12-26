Brent C. Jewell Purchases 2,000 Shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) SVP Brent C. Jewell bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.07 per share, for a total transaction of $64,140.00.

Shares of APOG stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.20. 8,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,492. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.62. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $46.70. The company has a market cap of $857.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APOG. ValuEngine raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 814.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 60.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 46.9% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

