Engie (ENGI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Engie (EPA: ENGI) recently:

  • 12/26/2019 – Engie was given a new €15.50 ($18.02) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/26/2019 – Engie was given a new €15.50 ($18.02) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/25/2019 – Engie was given a new €18.50 ($21.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/20/2019 – Engie was given a new €15.50 ($18.02) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/20/2019 – Engie was given a new €15.50 ($18.02) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/19/2019 – Engie was given a new €18.50 ($21.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/19/2019 – Engie was given a new €16.30 ($18.95) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/13/2019 – Engie was given a new €15.50 ($18.02) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/13/2019 – Engie was given a new €16.30 ($18.95) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/6/2019 – Engie was given a new €16.00 ($18.60) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/2/2019 – Engie was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/21/2019 – Engie was given a new €16.30 ($18.95) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/15/2019 – Engie was given a new €16.30 ($18.95) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/7/2019 – Engie was given a new €18.50 ($21.51) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/7/2019 – Engie was given a new €17.00 ($19.77) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/7/2019 – Engie was given a new €16.30 ($18.95) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/7/2019 – Engie was given a new €15.50 ($18.02) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 10/29/2019 – Engie was given a new €18.00 ($20.93) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Engie SA has a 1 year low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 1 year high of €15.16 ($17.63). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.05.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

