Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VLY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

NYSE VLY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,190. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 31.7% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,366,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,513 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $14,221,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,605,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,207,000 after buying an additional 472,920 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $3,665,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 989,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,665,000 after buying an additional 322,982 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.