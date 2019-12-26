United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Community Financial Corporation is a very traditional savings and loan company. While the company intends to remain committed to financing home ownership, it also believes it must gradually expand the types of loan products it offers in order to meet the needs of its market area and to improve profitability. The company began to commit substantial resources to the commercial lending area, which is headed and staffed by individuals with very extensive commercial banking experience. “

Get United Community Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UCFC. ValuEngine downgraded United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of United Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of United Community Financial stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,894. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36. United Community Financial has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $542.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.51.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.25 million. United Community Financial had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Financial will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jude J. Nohra sold 9,383 shares of United Community Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $108,373.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $164,552.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Esson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $43,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,864 shares in the company, valued at $781,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,383 shares of company stock worth $208,104 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,573 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in United Community Financial by 6.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Community Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in United Community Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in United Community Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Financial (UCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.