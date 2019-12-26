SIX (SIX) Price Tops $0.0112 on Top Exchanges

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. SIX has a market cap of $3.06 million and $664,858.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SIX has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SIX token can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, Liquid and Stellarport.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00183051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.01226628 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025250 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00119194 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SIX

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . SIX’s official website is six.network

Buying and Selling SIX

SIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Liquid and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

