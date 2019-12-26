SPINDLE Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $236,673.00 and approximately $6,604.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including $18.94, $7.50, $24.43 and $33.94. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00062835 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00042832 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00547810 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00231198 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00084543 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001817 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,359,565,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $50.98, $20.33, $24.43, $5.60, $10.39, $51.55, $18.94, $13.77, $24.68, $33.94 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

